Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for boohoo group (LON:BOO)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of boohoo group to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, boohoo group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 42.39 ($0.51).
Read Our Latest Analysis on boohoo group
boohoo group Stock Performance
boohoo group Company Profile
boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than boohoo group
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Starbucks Is About To Become A Value Play You Can’t Miss
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Intel to Unlock Value By Spinning Off Programmable Chip Unit
Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.