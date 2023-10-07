Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for boohoo group (LON:BOO)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of boohoo group to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, boohoo group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 42.39 ($0.51).

boohoo group stock opened at GBX 30.33 ($0.37) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.03. The company has a market capitalization of £385.19 million, a P/E ratio of -505.50 and a beta of 1.82. boohoo group has a 1 year low of GBX 27.77 ($0.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 60.94 ($0.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

