Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

HRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $31.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.75 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21,127.62% and a negative net margin of 115.80%. Research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Adam Morgan purchased 2,486,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $3,406,839.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,986,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,839.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. State Street Corp grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,923,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230,958 shares during the last quarter. JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,561,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,506,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,388 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,497,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 365.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,606,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

