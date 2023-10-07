China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Up 5.7 %
NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $9.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Jo-Jo Drugstores
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CJJD. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114,307 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile
China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.
