StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ABIO opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter worth about $1,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the first quarter worth about $55,000.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

