Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $28.69. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.22.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.46%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $4,879,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 77,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 75.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 495,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 213,123 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 22.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 50,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 99.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 48,792 shares in the last quarter.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

