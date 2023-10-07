PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Stock Down 0.5 %

PolyMet Mining stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. PolyMet Mining has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $406.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.55.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PolyMet Mining by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PolyMet Mining by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PolyMet Mining by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PolyMet Mining by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PolyMet Mining by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. 3.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

