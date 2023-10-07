PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
PolyMet Mining Stock Down 0.5 %
PolyMet Mining stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. PolyMet Mining has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $406.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.55.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of PolyMet Mining
PolyMet Mining Company Profile
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PolyMet Mining
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Starbucks Is About To Become A Value Play You Can’t Miss
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Intel to Unlock Value By Spinning Off Programmable Chip Unit
Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.