LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International
LiqTech International Company Profile
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
Further Reading
