LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIQT. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89,789 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 7.5% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

