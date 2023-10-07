Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GPI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $250.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.11. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $148.18 and a 52-week high of $277.47.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.08 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 44.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,259 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $598,544.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Group 1 Automotive news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $598,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.41, for a total value of $2,492,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,441,640.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,609 shares of company stock worth $3,310,468. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Group 1 Automotive

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,163,000 after buying an additional 54,412 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 510,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,847,000 after purchasing an additional 26,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 478,571 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.