Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Price Performance

CULP stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $56.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Culp will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Culp

In other Culp news, insider Thomas Bruno acquired 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $38,725.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 19,909 shares of company stock valued at $111,195 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Culp during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Culp by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Featured Articles

