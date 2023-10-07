Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Price Performance
CULP stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $56.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Culp will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Culp
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Culp during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Culp by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.
Culp Company Profile
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
