BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

BKU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.17.

BankUnited Price Performance

BKU stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.05. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $488.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.56 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 4.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth approximately $425,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 13.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 105,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

