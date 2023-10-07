StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMPE stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.76.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,662,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 66,375 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,850,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

