StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
AMPE stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.76.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
