POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

PNT has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of PNT stock opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.51 and a quick ratio of 10.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $12.41.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNT. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 15.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 4.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

