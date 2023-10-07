Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 240 ($2.90) target price on the stock.

Spirent Communications Trading Down 2.2 %

LON SPT opened at GBX 91.70 ($1.11) on Tuesday. Spirent Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 79.75 ($0.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 294 ($3.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of £530.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 917.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 145.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 165.50.

Spirent Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Spirent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.

