Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Given New GBX 90 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 90 ($1.09) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:HZM opened at GBX 21.40 ($0.26) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.63, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 6.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 127.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 115.84. Horizonte Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.06 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 172 ($2.08). The firm has a market cap of £57.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -713.33 and a beta of 1.78.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

