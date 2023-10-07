Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Given New GBX 90 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 90 ($1.09) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Horizonte Minerals Price Performance
Shares of LON:HZM opened at GBX 21.40 ($0.26) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.63, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 6.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 127.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 115.84. Horizonte Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.06 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 172 ($2.08). The firm has a market cap of £57.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -713.33 and a beta of 1.78.
Horizonte Minerals Company Profile
