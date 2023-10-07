Nexteq’s (NXQ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Nexteq (LON:NXQ – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 275 ($3.32) target price on the stock.

Nexteq Stock Performance

Shares of Nexteq stock opened at GBX 120.50 ($1.46) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 127.79. The company has a market cap of £80.14 million, a P/E ratio of 753.13 and a beta of 1.15. Nexteq has a 1-year low of GBX 117.50 ($1.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 178 ($2.15).

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexteq

In other Nexteq news, insider Duncan Penny purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £12,200 ($14,746.77). Company insiders own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

About Nexteq

Nexteq plc operates as a technology partner to industrial equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Quixant and Densitron. The company designs and engineers gaming computers, software systems, and accessories for the gaming and sports betting industries. It also produces a range of human machine interface hardware to industrial markets, primarily broadcast and medical sectors.

