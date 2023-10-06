Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 329 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $24.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $545.42. 1,491,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $576.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $554.78 and a 200-day moving average of $527.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

