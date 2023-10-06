AMI Asset Management Corp Has $46.19 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,790 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.7% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $46,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Veery Capital LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the second quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 1,613 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $569.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $527.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $576.19. The stock has a market cap of $252.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

