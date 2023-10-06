Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,492 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.2% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,918,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,698,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 4.3 %

COST stock traded down $24.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $545.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,187. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $554.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $527.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $576.19. The firm has a market cap of $241.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $619.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

