McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Creative Capital Management Investments LLC

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 828 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 215,577 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $64,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,772 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,003,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $296,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,034 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 76,260 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $22,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 8.8% in the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $5.65 on Friday, reaching $246.58. 1,417,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,469. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $232.08 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $179.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.31 and a 200-day moving average of $285.93.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

