57 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 436,064 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $234,768,000 after buying an additional 31,011 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,490,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $24.10 on Friday, hitting $545.42. 1,491,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,187. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $241.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $576.19.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

