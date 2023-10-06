IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Trims Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,945 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,641,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,580,000. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Finally, KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total transaction of $62,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,009,914.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total transaction of $9,066,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,594,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,675,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.70.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $7.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681,617. The company has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 187.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.27 and a 200 day moving average of $221.42. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

