Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,032 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 25.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Adobe by 18.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $516.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $276.60 and a 52 week high of $570.24. The company has a market cap of $235.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

