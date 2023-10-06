Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 298 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.61. 281,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.99. The company has a market cap of $122.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

