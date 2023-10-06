Silvant Capital Management LLC Buys 3,320 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,089 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 1.5% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $26,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 12.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.8% during the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $2,690,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.06.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.81. 958,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,575,379. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $243.10. The stock has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

