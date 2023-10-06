Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,296 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,949 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Adobe worth $130,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

Shares of ADBE opened at $512.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $530.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.49. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.60 and a 12-month high of $570.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $233.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

