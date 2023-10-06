Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 171 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

Shares of PANW traded up $7.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681,617. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.42. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $258.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total transaction of $62,472.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total transaction of $9,066,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,594,898 shares in the company, valued at $401,675,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

