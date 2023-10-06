Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,034 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $61,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.22 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

