Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Reduced by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $155.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TXN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.65.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

