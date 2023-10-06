Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 271 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $360.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,523,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,426,168. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $368.39 and a 200-day moving average of $352.60.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.