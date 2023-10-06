Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.8% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $215,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $546.92 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $601.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $519.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.38, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $539.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.84.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 693,246 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,820,977. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.13.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

