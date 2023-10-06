Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 75,821 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,821 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $23,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in American Express by 87,430.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of American Express by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,133,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996,083 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,048,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,053 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP opened at $147.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.09. The company has a market cap of $108.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Express from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.44.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

