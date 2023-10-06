IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.2% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.26.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.10. 390,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,707. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.47. The stock has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.54 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

