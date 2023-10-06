Ferguson Shapiro LLC Purchases 473 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.4% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,939,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,200,013. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.89. The company has a market capitalization of $223.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 75.72%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

