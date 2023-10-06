UMB Bank n.a. Trims Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,597 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $32,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $95.72. The company had a trading volume of 384,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,373. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $115.83. The company has a market cap of $166.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.47.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

