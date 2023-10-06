The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 216,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after acquiring an additional 50,791 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,936,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,780,000 after purchasing an additional 974,702 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 55,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:KO traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $51.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,985,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,188,420. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.89. The stock has a market cap of $223.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.