Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,203,344 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,240,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 40,145 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.33. 4,078,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,529,965. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $147.96 billion, a PE ratio of -163.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.24.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

