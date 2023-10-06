Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.22 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.4% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.14. 13,968,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,674,170. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

