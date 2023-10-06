Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $795,000 Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $496.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,856. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $529.49 and a 200-day moving average of $536.96. The company has a market capitalization of $191.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

