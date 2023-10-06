Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $375,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.65.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.6 %

TXN traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.11. 331,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,993,813. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

