MCF Advisors LLC Has $89,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $42.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.66.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

