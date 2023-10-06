IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Buys 3,350 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,223 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $869,868,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $14,880,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $31,446,116,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $35.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,270,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,558,715. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The company has a market cap of $149.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.99.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.24.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

