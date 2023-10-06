Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Silvant Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 3.4% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $59,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056,108 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 316.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,569,000 after buying an additional 1,850,187 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.13.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total transaction of $119,996,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,131,748,872.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,983,810 shares in the company, valued at $57,131,748,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 693,246 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,820,977. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $8.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $549.78. 852,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,137. The company has a market cap of $521.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.38, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $539.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.84. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $601.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

