Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.66 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $274.70. The stock had a trading volume of 214,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $295.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.83.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

