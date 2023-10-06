Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 133.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 114.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,589,000 after buying an additional 12,321,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 96,878.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,727,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,086 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $451,711,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.42. 1,411,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,253,186. The company has a market capitalization of $131.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,941,460.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,100 shares of company stock worth $34,634,996 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

