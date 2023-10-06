UMB Bank n.a. Sells 4,550 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,354 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,883,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,815,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,753,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,572,592,000 after acquiring an additional 136,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,264,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.04.

Oracle Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.25. 987,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,112,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

