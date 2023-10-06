Paul Damon & Associates Inc. Acquires 184 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,192 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Paul Damon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,565 shares of company stock worth $11,547,190. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, DZ Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.73.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $260.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $825.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.67, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.22 and its 200 day moving average is $227.06. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

