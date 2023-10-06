Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 13,519 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,046,168 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 13,519 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories worth $114,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.66. The stock had a trading volume of 117,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862,828. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.97. The firm has a market cap of $166.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

