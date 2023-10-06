DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,774,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Verizon Communications worth $103,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

