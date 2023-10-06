Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,275 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Constellation Brands worth $44,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 500.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755 over the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 3.1 %

STZ stock traded down $7.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.96. 229,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,496. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.45. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

