Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 589,377 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 589,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,732,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,473. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.86. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.39 and a one year high of $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

